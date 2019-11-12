Sparc donates K1m for ICTAM innovations awards

With two days to go before this year’s Information and Communication Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Innovation Awards in Mangochi, ICT Solutions provider in Africa-Sparc Systems has donated K1 million towards the event.

The Innovation Awards will take place at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi from Wednesday, 13th November to Thursday, 14th November where innovators will be awarded for their work in the ICT Sector.

The company’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Alena Chiwaya, said they are putting in K1 million for the Innovations awards to boost the industry.

“We are always passionate about young and upcoming innovators because we believe they have a role to contribute to the development of this nation if given support,” she said.

Chiwaya added that it was not the first time that Sparc supported the event.

“Last year we gave K1 million to the overall winner of the awards Mr. Yusuf Chimole. As an ICT Solutions company it is our desire to associate with fellow players in the industry and also motivate up and coming innovators,” she said.

ICTAM President, Bram Fudzulani, said the donation came at the right time as preparations for this year’s awards are taking shape which the association budgeted at K30 million.

“This donation will help us along way. The money will help us to meet logistical challenges towards the success of this event,” he said.

Fudzulani said the innovation forum was significant as it is the forum that the sector brainstorms on issues affecting the industry.

“The innovations forum is very important in as far as the issue of technology signage for local technoprenuers is concerned and is one way of promoting local technology innovators while solving the local challenges,” he said.

ICTAM has received sponsorship from Airtel Malawi, Technet and National Bank of Malawi Plc.