Mponda names COSAFA Under 20 provisional squad

Malawi Under 20 National Football Team coach Peter Mponda has named his 2019 COSAFA Under 20 Youth Championship 34-man provisional squad, retaining most of last year’s members.
Mponda has called 16 players, who were part of the Under 20 squad that participated in the CAF Under 20 Qualifiers and the COSAFA Youth Championship in 2018.
The former Flames captain has also called nine players who were part of the 2018 COSAFA Under 17 championship squad in Mauritius while the other nine are new.
Announcing the squad on behalf of Mponda during a press conference on Tuesday morning, team manager Aubrey Nankhuni said the technical panel decided to go for continuity as part of FAM’s long-term player development process.
“We already have a pool of players who have been part of the system in the past two years and still qualify to take part in this year’s competition. So, it was important to bring them back as we continue to build them for the future.
“But we have also brought in nine new players who have never been part of the setup but are good players who must try their luck,” said Nankhuni.
The team will go into residential camp at the Mpira Village in Blantyre on Wednesday and will start training on Thursday.
The following is the full squad:
Goalkeepers
Elliasi Missi-Nyasa Big Bullets
Anthony Singini-Karonga UTD
Hestings Banda-CIVO UTD
Defenders
Innocent Shema-Silver Youth
Blessings Mpokera-Nyasa Big Bullets Youth
Josephy Balakasi-Mtopwa FC
Hadji Wali-Silver Strikers
Maxwell Paipi-Silver Youth
Henry Chiwaya-Wizard
Alick Rabson-Hangover FC
Francis Mtoso-Ascent Academy
Kesten Simbi-Izoizo FC
Harvey Nasiyaya-Gumbala FC
Midfielders
Auspicious Kadzongola-Nyasa Big Bullets
Franklin Titani-Nyasa Big Bullets
Patrick Mwaungulu-Nyasa Big Bullets
Aziz Mwakifuna-Nyasa Big Bullets
Francisco Madinga-Beforward Wanderers
David Mereka-Wizard FC
Frank Chizuze-Silver Strikers Youth
David Daudi-Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve
Lovemore Mbeta-Ascent Academy
Strikers
Wisdom Mpinganjira-Hangover FC
Kingsley Kuwali-Blue Eagles
Chinsinsi Maonga-Silver Strikers Youth
Clement Nyondo-Karonga UTD
Patrick RudiBlue Eagles
Charles Nkhoma-Moyale Barracks
Walisungu Mdoka-Moyale Barracks
Christopher MtamboChitipa UTD
Stanley Billiat-Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve
Lanjesi Nkhoma-Nyasa Big Bullets
Aubrey Maloya Beforward -Wanderers Reserve