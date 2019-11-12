Foreign based players jet in for AFCON assignment

Flames’ quartet of Richard Mbulu, Gabadinho Mhango, Gerald Phiri Jnr and John Banda arrived in the country on Monday to join the rest of the squad for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan and Uganda.

The arrival of the South Africa based stars and their Mozambican domiciled counterpart has set the stage ready for Thursday’s showdown at Kamuzu Stadium.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan based striker Robin Ngalande will jet in for the clash.

The Flames regrouped on Monday for the training ahead of Wednesday’s showdown against South Sudan.

Later this week, the Flames will leave for Kampala for their second game against Uganda on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between Malawi and South Sudan.

Several key players are out of this game due to injuries, the latest being Nyasa Big Bullets’ defensive duo of Precious Sambani and Charles Petro.

Former Flames skipper Limbikani Mzava is still undecided on his future with the team.

Malawi is in group B alongside Uganda, South Sudan and Burkina Faso.