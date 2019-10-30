Fire razes Blantyre market

Fire which broke out at around 11PM on Tuesday night has destroyed a section of Blantyre Market.

Blantyre City Council spokesperson said the fire damaged merchandise, stalls and a city council revenue office. Goods destroyed by the blaze include water melons, spices, tomatoes, onions, legumes, shoes, cosmetics and clothes.

“Apart from the damage to infrastructure, a lot of businesspersons have lost their merchandise and maybe some were even keeping money in the market,” Kasunda said.

He described the situation as not only to the council but also the entire city.

“This is a huge market and a lot of people rely on the market for their daily survival,” he said.

The city council spokesperson added that council was working closely with police and the fire brigade to establish the cause of the blaze.

The Blantyre market fire comes after another incident at Leopard Match Limited in Blantyre on Monday where a blaze damaged part of the company’s factory.