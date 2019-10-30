Malawians advised to stay hydrated amid heat wave

The Ministry of Health has advised Malawians to drink more water and has told schools to adjust starting and ending time for lessons as the country is experiencing a heat wave.

In a statement, Secretary for Health and Population Dr Dan Namarika said excessive heat (high temperatures) has various negative health impacts on human health.

He then tipped Malawian on ways of minimising the effects of the heat wave

“Aim to keep your living space cool. Check the room temperature between 08:00 and 10:00, at 13:00 and at night after 22:00. Ideally, the room temperature should be kept below 32 °C during the day and 24 °C during night. This is especially important for infants or people who are over 60 years of age or have chronic health Conditions.

“Use the night air to cool down your home. Open windows and shutters during the night and the early morning, when the outside temperature is lower (if safe to do so),” he said.

Namarika also advised Malawians to move to the coolest room in the home at night, stay in the shade, avoid strenuous physical activities, take cool baths, wear light, loose-fitting clothes of natural materials and use light bed linen.

On Monday, the SADC Climate Services Centre (SADC-CSC) persistent temperatures in the range of 30oC to 35oC are expected in Southern African countries this week.

The Department of Meteorological Services said on Tuesday that hot weather in the country will continue in Malawi due to an influx of warm and dry easterly airflow.

In Malawi, temperatures of 45 degree Celsius were recorded in Chikwawa.