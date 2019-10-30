Malata delighted to be back in Flames setup

Recalled Flames defender Lucky Malata says he will work hard to regain his position in the team.

Malata retired from the Flames in 2017 but has returned to the team after Coach Meck Mwase recalled him into camp last week.

Speaking after the Flames’ Wednesday morning training session, Malata thanked Mwase for offering him another chance with the Flames and vowed to work hard to make it into the first team.

“I don’t want to talk about why I decided to quit but all I can say is I am glad to be back.

” Let me thank the Coaches for giving me the opportunity to come back into the squad because every player wants to be in the national team.

“Things have changed a lot since the last time I was with the team. There are a number of very good young players who are doing well.

“There is big competition here and it will not be easy for me to walk into the starting 11. I have to work hard which I will definitely do to retain my position in the team”, said Malata.

The Flames squad of local based players started training on Monday morning ahead of the back to back 2021 AFCON qualifiers against South Sudan and Uganda next month.