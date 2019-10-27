Muslim youths donate to orphans

An organization called Lilongwe Muslim Youth has donated assorted items to orphans at Iqra International Academy in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The group donated a piece of cloth for uniforms, sugar, laundry soap, cooking oil and clothes.

Chairman of the organization Bashir Kamwendo told Malawi24 that they donated to the place because it has orphans in need.

“The place has 80 students but our target was the 15 orphans who lack a lot of things. That is why we donated to them,” said Kamwendo.

He then encouraged students to use the time and opportunity they have to work hard in their studies in order to prosper in life.

In his remarks, Director of the school Mr. Ishmael Amin thanked the students for helping the students with the items which will help them.

He said that the organization can also help them to encourage students to be motivated through career guidance.

Amin also disclosed that the school lack funding and most students at the institution lack sponsors who can help them in terms of school fees.

Lilongwe Muslim Youth is an organization formed by Muslim graduates from various colleges and Universities such as Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mzuzu University, Malawi Institute of Management, Lilongwe Technical College and Don Bosco Technical College among others

The organization aims at solving some of the problems that youths encounter in every section of life.