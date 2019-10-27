Silver fail to beat Mzuni

Silver Strikers on Saturday failed to beat relegation threatened Mzuni FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

During the game, Silver took the lead in the 11th minute when Khuda Myaba found the back of the net with a tap in.

Ten minutes after halftime, Nkhulambe equalised with a header after he received a cross from the right side by Steven Madimba.

At the end of the regulation time it was Mzuni 1 Silver 1.

Etson Kadenge, assistant coach for Mzuni, was not happy with the result but assured supporters that Mzuni will remain in the league.

“Not happy with the result, when you look at the table we are not safe, but let me assure our supporters that Mzuni will remain in the league and you will see the team next year,” he said.

Following the draw, Mzuni are still stuck on position 13 now with 22 points from 23 games, while Silver remain on position 4 with 41 points from 24 games.

On Sunday, Silver Strikers will play Moyale Barracks at the same Mzuzu Stadium.