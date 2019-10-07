School painted blue ahead of Mutharika visit

Kawale Primary School in Lilongwe has been painted blue ahead of President Peter Mutharika’s visit to the school.

The Malawi leader will go to the school on Tuesday to launch the construction of 250 Secondary Schools which will be built across the country.

Roofs of structures at the school have since been painted blue which is the colour of Mutharika’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Other structures have also been renovated in preparation for Mutharika’s visit.

It is common practice in Malawi to renovate buildings or roads when the president or a cabinet minister is visiting public facilities.

The ground breaking ceremony for the secondary schools construction project will take place at the Kawale school’s ground from 2 O’clock in the afternoon.

During the ceremony, Mutharika is expected to make a declaration statement of the project marking the launch of the construction of the 250 Secondary schools across the country.

Through the project which is being funded by the Unites States Government, seven schools will be constructed in each constituency in the country.

After launching the project, Mutharika will then address his supporters at the Kamuzu Institute for Sports.