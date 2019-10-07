Opposition stalls Mwapasa confirmation

The Speaker of Parliament today suspended debate on the motion to confirm Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of Police following concerns that his predecessor is only on leave and has not yet retired.

The Speaker, Catherine Gotani Hara, will tomorrow make a ruling on whether the House can confirm a new Inspector General.

The government wanted the motion to be debated on Monday so that Mwapasa could be confirmed.

Earlier, opposition Members of Parliament presented their positions on the matter.

Speaking on behalf of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), legislator Eisenhower Mkaka said the appointing authority should consider other people with higher qualifications than Mwapasa who holds a diploma in civil engineering.

He added that Mwapasa was mentioned in a report by a commission of inquiry on the murder of Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

UTM leader in the house, Chrispin Mphande said Mwapasa should not be confirmed because he allowed police officers to assault post-elections protesters.

Lilian Patel of the United Democratic Front called on legislators to allow merit in the matter while People’s Party legislator John Chikalimba said MPs should vote make their own choices rather than following their parties.