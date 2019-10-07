Fredokiss’ Ndagoma settling on Trace TV Africa

Malawian urban artist Penjani Fredokiss Kalua continues reaching out to the global audience as his visuals for a song entitled Ndagoma are establishing citizenship on international platform Trace Africa Television.

Ndagoma which features the magical vocals of Afro RNB artist Bucci and AK premiered on Trace, last of last week. Since then it has been making on the daily playlist.

It is the latest Malawian work on Trace TV, a platform which is solely dedicated to African content. Its addition on the channel’s playlist increases Kalua’s tally of his videos on the platform.

Other songs by Fredokiss which air on the international content provider are, African Bride and Dear Jahjah.

Fredokiss is one of a few musicians from Malawi who have a couple of videos on Trace Africa. Others are Tay Grin, Bucci, and Dali.

Tay Grin is the only local artist who has ever had a huge impact on the platform since it launched a few years ago. His songs, Chipapapa, Kanda, Tola and Lubwa went as far the Trace top 10 Chart where they were undoubtedly forces to be reckoned with.