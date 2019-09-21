Nine die in head-on crash

…Malawi veep visits the injured

Nine people died in Lilongwe on Friday after a lorry that was overtaking another vehicle collided with an oncoming minibus.

Fourteen people sustained injuries during the accident which took place at about 13:00 hrs along the Kamphata/ Nkhoma M1 road.

According to Lilongwe Police spokesperson Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho, the 3 tonner lorry registration number LA1600 Lyton Chirambo (26) collided head on with Toyota hiace registration LA 2548.

He added that the accident happened when the lorry was overtaking another vehicle that was heading in the same direction.

Following the impact, nine people were pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhoma Hospital including the minibus driver Kalani Chadzeranji (28) while 14 other passengers sustained various injuries.

Meanwhile, Vice President Everton Chimulirenji this morning went to Kamuzu Central Hospital Lilongwe to cheer victims of the road accident who are admitted at the hospital.

The police have since advised drivers to stay conscious and observe road safety rules and regulations at all times to avoid similar accidents.

Police have further advised the public to contact Lilongwe Police Station through any means for any information regarding the accident.