Power supply has returned to normal – ESCOM

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says power supply has returned to normal following restoration of three faulty machines at Kapichira Power Station that led to the return of blackouts over the past two weeks.

The electricity supplier said this in a statement dated September 19, 2019.

Since the start of this year, electricity generation in Malawi has improved but the situation changed over a week ago when blackouts lasting over four hours returned.

ESCOM said there was a fault at Kapichira Power Plant where three of four machines were out due to an electrical fault which saw the station producing only 32.4 Megawatts out of a possible 129.6 Megawatts.

In Thursday’s statement, the power supplier said the Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has now completed maintenance of the machines which means Kapichira Power Station is now generating 129.6 Megawatts.

The electricity supplier also claimed that there has not been load shedding since Monday, September 16 despite some areas experiencing power outages this week.

“ESCOM wishes to remind its customers to report any loss of electricity supply to their areas as that may arise from localized faults,” the power supplier said in its statement.