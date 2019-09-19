TB Joshua’s miracle jobs on high demand

A young woman in South Africa has claimed that Prophet T.B. Joshua helped her secure a high-paying job she had not applied for.
The woman, identified as Merrilene Swarts, also claims she was offered the position despite not attending any interviews.
She claims her miracle offer came after a pilgrimage to the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Nigeria.
“I has the opportunity to visit The SCOAN from the 14th to 21st August 2019 and was privileged to pray at the altar, participate in the Living Water Service and receive the new Believers Card from Prophet TB Joshua”
“For the past three years,my daughter could not find a permanent job. She applied to various hospitals, went for interviews but without any success. Every-time she applied or went for an interview, she would start getting bad dreams and nightmares” claims Swarts in the note.
She says her daughter was given multiple offers within three days after visiting Prophet T.B. Joshua.
Several people have come forth with how a visit to SCOAN or prayers by Prophet T.B. Joshua has changed their lives.
Malawi24 could not independently verify Swarts claims or the authenticity of the miracle jobs.