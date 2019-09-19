TB Joshua’s miracle jobs on high demand

A young woman in South Africa has claimed that Prophet T.B. Joshua helped her secure a high-paying job she had not applied for.

The woman, identified as Merrilene Swarts, also claims she was offered the position despite not attending any interviews.

“On the 29th August, my boss called me and offered me a job with a higher grade and bigger salary – without me having to apply or being interviewed. I give God all the Glory” said Swarts in her note of testimony that Malawi24 has seen.

She claims her miracle offer came after a pilgrimage to the Synagogue, Church of All Nations in Nigeria.

“I has the opportunity to visit The SCOAN from the 14th to 21st August 2019 and was privileged to pray at the altar, participate in the Living Water Service and receive the new Believers Card from Prophet TB Joshua”

She said the journey also led to other breakthroughs in her family, saying her daughter, a qualified nursing assistant who had been unable to find a permanent job for more than three years, also received a miracle offer for a permanent job.

“For the past three years,my daughter could not find a permanent job. She applied to various hospitals, went for interviews but without any success. Every-time she applied or went for an interview, she would start getting bad dreams and nightmares” claims Swarts in the note.

She says her daughter was given multiple offers within three days after visiting Prophet T.B. Joshua.

“We arrived in South Africa on the 21st August and two days later, on the 23rd, she received 2 phone calls. One was telling her she got the job for the vacancy she applied for the previous week and the other call was to tell her that she has been considered for a vacancy she applied for 5 months ago!” claims Swarts.

Several people have come forth with how a visit to SCOAN or prayers by Prophet T.B. Joshua has changed their lives.

Malawi24 could not independently verify Swarts claims or the authenticity of the miracle jobs.