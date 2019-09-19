Mutharika lands in US, welcomed by his ministers

President Peter Mutharika has arrived in New York, United States where he will attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In New York, Mutharika was welcomed by his ministers including Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila, Health Minister Jappie Mhango and Gender Minister Mary Navicha.

Malawi’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Perks Master Ligoya and State House Director General Peter Mukhito also welcomed the president.

Mutharika left Malawi yesterday and is expected to deliver a keynote address at the UN General Assembly next week.

Before departure yesterday, Mutharika said the country will bring to the session issues contained in the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MDGS) III.

He added that he would ensure that government puts to practice what they take from the sessions in line with MDGS III by ensuring that implementation takes centre stage.

“We will discuss climate change, employment, men, women and youths among others. We have all this in the MDGS III. So it is just an issue of making sure that all those things are implemented,” he said.

This year’s UNGA is being held under the theme ‘Galvanising Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Change Action and Inclusion’.