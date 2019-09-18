Tanzania dares Malawi with MV Mbeya II

Tanzania over the weekend introduced a ferry, MV Mbeya II, on Lake Malawi at Itunga Port in Kyela.

A video shared on social media shows the ferry being lowered into the lake with onlookers cheering when the process was completed.

The ship will be ferrying people and cargo between Malawi and its neighbour Tanzania.

Last year, Tanzania also introduced two ships, MV Njombe and MV Ruvuma, to be ferrying goods between the two countries.

Tanzanian officials said at the time that the move was aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

Malawi and Tanzania have been fighting over a part of Lake Malawi which Tanzania says it owns. Malawi has always insisted that the whole lake belongs to it.

Mediation talks on the wrangle have not been held for some time now.

President Peter Mutharika is on record to have assured that Malawi will not give up any part of the lake to Tanzania arguing Malawians own the whole lake.

Last month, Mutharika commissioned two warships and four high speed boats which he said will enhance the Malawi Defence Force’s capability to conduct coastal patrols.