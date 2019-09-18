Police assure communities in Rumphi of security

Police in Rumphi on Monday assured communities in the district of quick response to crime.

The Officer in-charge for Rumphi Police Station Ulemu Kalua (ACP) said the police will never relent in the fight against crime through community partnerships.

Kalua was speaking at a partnership strengthening meeting the police organized at Jalawe area to remind community policing members of their role in enhancing security.

In an interview, Rumphi Police Public Relations officer Inspector Henry Mnjere said they also wanted to build capacity of community forums under traditional authority Njikula in the fight against crime.

“Participants were reminded of their role in crime following up of cases. Emphasis was on working together to create a safe and secure Rumphi,” he said.

It was envisaged that building cordial relationship with communities is a cornerstone in crime prevention.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Njikula hailed Rumphi Police for the timely support rendered when challenged.

Further, the chief appealed to his subjects, community policing forums and the police to effect what they say in fighting crime.

Human resources manager for Mchenga Coal Mine Wongani Simwaka promised to provide necessary support to apprehend criminals around Jalawe – Chiweta area.

He added that Mchenga coal mine is doing a lot in promoting economic development of the area hence a call for security for sustained growth.