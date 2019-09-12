Water rationing hits Zomba Prison inmates

… CHREAA expresses disappointment

As Malawi’s electricity supplier has announced power rationing due to faulty machines at one of power generating station, management of Zomba Central Prison has also put a notice to inmates that they are to ration water.

The prison says this is due to installed prepaid meter at the prison.

Inmates at Zomba Central Prison are accessing water from taps for less than six hours in a day as a measure of controlling water wastage.

However, the management’s decision to ration water at the central prison has brought fears that prisoners are likely to be affected with waterborne disease.

Commenting on the development, Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) has expressed disappointment saying prisoners’ right to access potable clean has been violated.

“It is very unfortunate considering that water is life and we have many prisoners at that prison and that means their hygiene is affected,” Victor Mhango CHREAA Executive director said in an interview with Malawi24.

Mhango added that Members of Parliament must consider increasing financial support to Malawi Prison Service in the country to improve the services to inmates.

“We have been expressing concerns that Malawi Prison Service needs adequate funding from the government through budget allocation that can help to solve hiccups that the service is facing in this country,” added Mhango.

At the prison, inmates are to access water from 06:00 hours to 09:00 hours in the morning and then from 13:30 hours to 15:00 hours in the afternoon.

Zomba Central Prison has over 2000 prisoners and it is one of the largest prisons in the country.