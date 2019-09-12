Unbelievable: Lawyer takes on student over K6000 debt

In unbelievable circumstances, a practicing lawyer, Omega Sambakunsi, currently working with a Blantyre law firm has taken to task and sued a Chancellor College student over a K6000 debt the student owes the lawyer’s girlfriend.

Malawi24 understand that the story started on Twitter when Doris Malikita used her boyfriend Sambakunsi, the lawyer, to contact the student James Lihoma of the said debt.

It is reported that Sambakunsi posted on Jame’s timeline on Twitter asking him if he wanted them to discuss the debt issue on Twitter or privately.

Later, the conversation proceeded to WhatsApp where Lihoma refused to pay back the debt claiming he had already done so to Doris early last year a development which angered lawyer Sambakunsi who threatened to take him to task.

Three weeks later, Lihoma was wrongly implicated in a rape accusation on Twitter which had been posted by an anonymous account from a twitter user a thing which Lihoma said was a personal issue from Doris and the lawyer.

In response to the post, Lihoma said that he would not discuss the ages of lawyer Sambakunsi and Doris a statement which angered the lawyer who later claimed that James was defaming him by insinuating that he was dating a minor (Doris).

The lawyer later filed a complaint at Blantyre police through sub-inspector Mpasu who immediately summoned Lihoma to Blantyre police where he went on 5th September.

Upon noticing the nature of the complaint in which lawyer Sambakunsi claimed Lihoma’s tweet had insinuated and led to a rumor he was dating a minor, it was resolved that Lihoma would apologize publicly on Twitter to Mr Sambakunsi.

Surprisingly, when Lihoma had issued out the apology, Sambakunsi denied it in public and threatened to proceed with a lawsuit and James Lihoma was called to Blantyre magistrate on September 9 for a libel charge sheet.

The charge among others was suing Mr Lihoma for defamation to Mr Sambakunsi for insinuating he was dating a minor and to Miss Doris Malikita for falsely accusing her of accusing him of rape.

However, the court did not seat on Wednesday as supposed as magistrates were not available and new date will be set to hear the matter.

Meanwhile in a twist of events, Clarke’s Attorneys, a Lilongwe law firm of human rights defenders run by partners Khwima Mchizi and Geoffrey Taombe has since taken up the case to defend James pro bono.