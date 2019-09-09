Low patronage hits Bingu Ikhome Bonanza

The Bingu Ikhome Bonanza which was held in Lilongwe at the country’s biggest stadium over the weekend was hit by empty seats as people stayed away.

Bingu Ikhome meaning fill up Bingu Stadium, recorded low patronage as empty chairs dominated spectators during the mini tournament.

Prior to the tournament, people prophesied that the tournament was not going to live up to its billing citing absence of top players for some teams involved.

Others also argued the K1000 gate charge made the dream of filling up the facility far from reach given Malawi’s humble economic status.

Nyasa Big Bullets, Mighty Be forward Wanderers, and Silver Strikers missed some of their top players due to national team engagements.

Blue Eagles, the Champions of the inaugural tournament which was organised by National Youth Council of Malawi (Nycom), were the only lucky side as they featured their full arsenal.

Filling the Bingu Stadium to the brim has always proved to be a tall order. Since its launch in 2017, a sporting event has never filled the stadium to full capacity.

The stadium can accommodate as many as 45000 people.