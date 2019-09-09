Mutharika waiting for Mozambique to decide on Nsanje Port

President Peter Mutharika says the progress of the Nsanje Inland Port still hinges on Mozambique agreeing to the project.

Mutharika made the remarks at Nsanje Boma on Sunday after inspecting Nsanje-Marka road upgrading project.

The President told people in Nsanje that funds for the K15 billion Nsanje Inland Port are readily available.

“I am aware many people are still asking as how far is the Nsanje Inland Project. My answer is we are still discussing with our friends in Mozambique. Once they agree with us, the construction will start,” Mutharika said.

He then thanked the people for the wonderful support given to him during the just ended May 21 tripartite elections where he won in all constituencies in the district.

Mutharika urged people in the district to continue supporting the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government so that they could enjoy more developments projects.

The Malawi Leader said: “It is pathetic that while among talking and doing different developments others are destroying it through demonstrations in the country. They are destroying roads, schools as well as buildings in different parts of the country in form of protests. Can these people rule the country in future? Can they make good leaders?”

From Nsanje Boma on his way to Blantyre, President Mutharika made several stops at Tengani and Bangula Trading Centres where thousands of people gathered.

At Tengani and Bangula, Mutharika assured people that government has enough maize in stocks and that nobody would die of hunger as long as he is alive.

He ordered the Minister of Agriculture to ensure there is maize in all strategic places around the district so that people can enjoy their right of access to food.The President told the gathering that his government would construct University at Bangula Trading Centre so that many people could access higher education without travelling long distances.

“Two Technical Colleges are being constructed currently and I am adding nine more colleges so that can add to 11 in Nsanje district. Next week, I am launching the construction of 250 Secondary Schools in Lilongwe and Nsanje district will get seven out of that,” he said.

Traditional Authority (TA) Malemia and Tengani of Nsanje commended President Mutharika for bringing different projects in the district saying the road project currently taking place is key in facilitating economic growth.Source: Malawi News Agency (Mana)