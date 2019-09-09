Relegation fight rages on

…as KB miss golden opportunity

Battle to escape the chop from the TNM Super League has reached an interesting point as Carlsberg Cup reigning champions, Masters Security, are leading the red marked zone.

A goal from Mussa Manyenje was not enough for bottom placed Masters to collect maximum points over Dwangwa United as they lost 2-1 in a most likely to win match for the hosts who were recently shown an exit door in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Charles Mafayati and Chifuniro Mpinganjira were on target for Dwangwa as they are also trying to move out of the drop zone. Dwangwa are third from the bottom with 15 points, just 2 points above Masters.

Elsewhere, Ntopwa have moved out of the relegation after defying the odds to beat Mighty Tigers 3-2 at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial City of Blantyre.

A brace from Raquib Lulu Milanzie and a goal from Friday Osagie were enough for Ntopwa to hand a first victory to their head coach Trevor Kajawa who replaced controversial Leo Mpulula.

Tigers who are on position 10 with 13 matches remaining to wrap up the season got their goals from Chikaiko Batson and Bonda Mpinganjira who scored from the spot.

Meanwhile, Ntopwa are on position 13 on the log with 17 points from 18 matches and they have to pull up their socks if they want to escape an axe in the country’s flagship league.

In Mzuzu, Kamuzu Barracks (KB) failed to get maximum points yet again on Sunday as they were held to a goalless draw by Mzuni which means they have returned to the Central Region with a single point as they were thumped 1-0 by Moyale Barracks on Saturday.

For failing to collect all the six points from the north, KB have missed an opportunity of a possible climb up to second on the standings as they are third on the log with 31 points from 18 games.

Currently, Be Forward Wanderers are leading the standings with 36 points from 16 matches seconded by Nyasa Big Bullets who have got 32 points from the same number of matches.