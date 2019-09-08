Prince Harry to visit Malawi this month

Prince Harry will arrive in Malawi at the end of this month for a three day visit.

The visit is part of Harry and his wife Meghan’s 10-day tour to Africa where the couple will visit South Africa with Harry also visiting Angola and Botswana.

Prince Harry who is also the Duke of Sussex will arrive in Lilongwe on Sunday, 29th September and meet President Peter Mutharika later that day.

Before meeting Mutharika, Prince Harry will visit Nalikule College of Education and interact with a network of young women who are supported to attend and complete secondary school with the help of UKAid bursaries through the Campaign for Female Education.

“The Duke will see the impact of UK investments to ensure that girls obtain at least 12 years of quality education. The project is supported by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust of which The Duke is President and The Duchess Vice-President,” a spokesperson for the British Royals said in a statement.

In the evening, Prince Harry will attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner which will highlight our common links and strengthen the meaningful, modern partnership between the UK and Malawi.

On Monday 30th September, Prince Harry will fly to Liwonde National Park where he will pay tribute at the memorial site for Guardsman Mathew Talbot of the Coldstream Guards, who lost his life in May 2019 on a joint anti-poaching patrol with local park rangers.

He will also go to the Liwonde National Park Headquarters to receive a briefing on operations and witness an anti-poaching demonstration exercise conducted jointly by local rangers and UK military deployed on Operation CORDED.

“His Royal Highness will dedicate Liwonde National Park and the adjoining Mangochi Forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy, joining Chimaliro Forest, which was dedicated by The Duke of Gloucester in 2018. Liwonde National Park is managed by African Parks,” the statement said.

For his last assignment in Malawi, Prince Harry will on 1st October travel to Mauwa Health Centre to appreaciate the Pharmacy in a Box and Youth Reproductive Health Outreach programme, a project funded by the UK and US supporting the introduction of solar-powered storage units to provide life-saving medicines where they are most needed.

After touring Mauwa Health Centre, Prince Harry will depart Malawi for South Africa.

During their trip to Africa, the couple will highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years and will demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action.

Prince Harry will among others meet Bishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela’s widow Graça Machel as well as the presidents of Angola and South Africa.

The royal couple will end their first official tour as a family on 2nd October when they will depart South Africa for London.