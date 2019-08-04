Well-wishers provide borehole to Kaliza village in Dowa

Communities surrounding Kaliza village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa are all smiles after receiving a borehole drilled by well-wishers.

The well-wishers who include Peace Corps volunteers complemented government efforts of ensuring that all communities in Malawi have access to safe and clean water unlike in the past when water from unprotected sources was used by the communities.

Speaking during a borehole handover ceremony to the communities, former Peace Corp volunteer, Jane Choy, said she facilitated drilling of the borehole in the area after seeing the water woes which was a worrisome as they continued to fetch water from unprotected wells.

Choy said the development forced her to persuade a Korean family of Lee to come to Malawi and see for themselves how best to help the people there being provided with quality and affordable water.

Village Headman Kaliza said people of the area will now be enjoying safe water after years of using and drinking unprotected water from a nearby river.

In her remarks, Member of Parliament for the area, Halima Daudi, expressed gratitude with the initiative by her friends from overseas to help the people of her area.

Daudi appealed to other well-wishers to come in and help her constituents in the areas of health, education and roads.

Dowa South East and East constituencies are mostly shun by NGOs implementing various interventions in the district as compared to all other constituencies due to, among others, impassable roads and mountains making it to be the least developed in the district.

In 2018, the people of Group Village Headman Chiphanga in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district witnessed commissioning of the first ever borehole sunk by UNICEF after 54 years of the country’s Independence.

Communities surrounding GVH Chiphanga have for all the years been drinking sewage water from Mvera Combat Support Battalion River.

Story by Vincent Gunde