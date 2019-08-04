World Bank wants Malawi to become more resilient to future disasters

The World Bank says it wants to see Malawi recover from the March 2019 floods and become more resilient to future disasters.

World Bank Country Manager for Malawi Greg Toulmin made the remarks on Saturday in Mangochi when Vice President Everton Chimulirenji visited Chantulo Primary where the bank implemented flood disaster recovery intervention under the Malawi Flood Emergency Recovery Project (MFERP).

Toulmin reiterated World Bank’s commitment to working hand in hand with the Malawi Government and development partners.

“We look forward to seeing a rapid recovery from these (March 2019) floods. We look forward to a recovery that makes a real difference to Malawians on the ground, and a nation which builds back better and become more resilient to future disasters,” said Toulmin.

During the function, World Bank announced that it has set aside US$60 million to primarily support recovery, reconstruction and resilience building following the March 2019 floods.

In his remarks, Chimulirenji who is Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs called on donors and Non-Governmental Organisations to support government in implementing recovery and reconstruction programmes following the March 2019 floods.

The Vice President said following the devastating March 2019 floods, there is need to rebuild people’s lives, a mission that can only be achieved through concerted efforts.

“Government needs both financial and human resources to rebuild the lives of the affected people through the reconstruction and rebuilding of damaged schools, roads, houses and hospitals, just to mention but a few. I therefore, call upon various disaster risk management stakeholders, donor and humanitarian partners, to join hands in implementing recovery programmes to rebuild the lives of the affected people.

“Let me also call upon the affected people to take an active role in the implementation of recovery and reconstruction programmes. Government, in collaboration with various partners, is committed to ensuring that lives of the affected people are rebuilt,” said Chimulirenji.

The vice president then commended World Bank for implementing various socio-economic programmes in the country.

In his remarks, Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni described the World Bank as a friend in need.

“After the devastating 2015 floods, World Bank supported recovery programmes through the Malawi Flood Emergency Recovery Project. When the country experienced drought in 2016, the bank funded recovery efforts through the Malawi Drought Recovery and Resilience Project.

“Recently, the bank provided funds for the department (of Disaster Management Affairs) and disaster risk management partners to come up with the Malawi 2019 floods post disaster needs assessment report. Again, the bank plans to support the implementation of recovery programmes following the March 2019 floods, through the Disaster Risk Management and Resilience Project,” said Moleni.

Meanwhile, government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, has provided 580 bags of rice (each weighing 50 kg) to people affected by floods around Chantulo, T/A Nankumba, in Mangochi District.