Jesus visits Africa

In case you missed it, Jesus Christ was in Africa over the weekend for a church service in Kenya.

Video of the heavenly event showing ‘Christ’ dancing ‘to praise and worship’ songs in a kwasa-kwasa style shaking his waist went viral on social media.

The event, according to allAfrica, started with the host, a Kenyan pastor, announcing that he had invited Jesus to come down to his church.

Immediately, the white Jesus appeared – complete with long blond hair and wearing a robe.

He joined the congregation who were dancing and celebrating Christ’s arrival.

He was driven in a convoy along the streets of Kiseria waving the onlookers.