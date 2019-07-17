13 Malawian nationals deported from Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe government has deported 13 Malawian nationals who were in the country without proper documentation.

Mwanza border public relations officer Pasqually Zulu said the 13 Malawian nationals arrived at Mwanza border on Tuesday from Zimbabwe.

Zulu said it is reported that these Malawians who are all in their mid-20s, left Malawi on June 13th without proper traveling documents and they also used routes between Ntcheu and Balaka districts.

The publicist further said the 13 were apprehended in Zimbabwe whilst in-transit to South Africa and it was the Malawi embassy officials in Harare who facilitated their deportation back to Malawi using a 3star bus.

He added that during the verification exercise, it was confirmed that they are all indeed from Malawi, Mangochi to be precise where issuing of passport is currently being done.

Meanwhile, the deportees have been released and advised to follow the right procedure whenever they want to travel outside the countrywide.

The department has since warned that those involved in the syndicate that once caught they will face the long arm of the law.

Undocumented crossing of international borders by certain quarter of Malawian nationals remains a challenge to the Immigration and Citizenship Department.

This is coming despite government efforts in bringing immigration services closer to the people.