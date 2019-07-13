Nomads in demolition mode: scores four past hapless TN Stars

The outcome was all over the bar, muted shouting from a mammoth crowd, with Be Forward Wanderers scoring twice in each half at Kamuzu Stadium to send a statement of intent to fellow TNM Super League contenders.

A consolation goal for TN Stars from Stain Dave in the additional minutes barely concealed the humiliation of the team which was coming from three consecutive wins as Be Forward Wanderers’ pace was just too much for the rookies to contain.

The hosts appeared to take their foot off the pedal in the opening minutes as play meandered aimlessly to an inevitable conclusion, with the visitors enjoying greater possession and having numerous, but ineffective shots at goal.

Dave missed a glorious opportunity when he was found unmarked in the 6-yard box only to see his goal bound shot missing the goalmouth with an inch.

The visitors controlled possession with no inkling of a demolition that was to follow. But once Francisco Madinga took advantage of a pin-point cross that went straight into the far post before kissing the back of the net, the floodgates seemed to open in the rookies’ defence.

Moments later, the hosts doubled their lead through Francis Mkonda who defied the force of gravity to head past Blackson Kotey from an Isaac Kaliyati’s corner, 2-0.

At the other end, TN Stars’ penalty shout was turned down by grade one referee Zebron Lengani.

The Nomads should have been four-nil up before the interval but Vincent Nyangulu and Babatunde Adepoju’s goals were ruled out for offside by the second assistant referee, Henry Bello.

In the second half, the visitors brought in Wakisa Kalinga and Ezekiel Olasunkanmi for Rocket Dinga and Patrick Fia.

The hosts tried to increase their lead minutes into the half but a powerful header by Nyangulu went wide after beating two Stars’ central defenders Martin Msewa and Blessings Joseph.

Mkonda doubled his tally with a clinical finish when Kaliyati dribbled past Phiri before a million dollar pass from which the former Masters Security midfielder tapped in to send the whole stadium into a massive celebration.

Wanderers then made a double substitution, introducing Felix Zulu and Zicco Mkanda for Babatunde and Kaliyati.

The visitors should have reduced the arrears when Tonic Viyuwi’s ball found Dave inside the penalty area but the forward slipped on his own, allowing Nenani Juwaya to pick the ball without difficulties.

Trouble Banda, who was causing havoc inside Wanderers’ half in the first half, was completely closed down by Ted Sumani, while Dave was nowhere to be seen as Harry Nyirenda was all over him.

With less than 12 minutes to play on the clock, Wanderers brought in Simeon Singa for Alfred Manyozo Jnr while Viyuwi paved the way for Laurent Banda.

The Nomads sealed their victory in a brilliant fashion through Madinga, who dribbled past four TN Stars’ players before unleashing a 25 meter powerful drive past Kotey into the top corner, 4-1.

TN Stars were forced to finish the match with nine men as Joseph was stretchered off due to an injury and they had already finished their substitutes for the day.

The visitors pulled one back from the spot when Nyirenda brought down Olasunkanmi inside the penalty box, allowing Dave to step in before slotting the ball past Juwaya but it was too late to save the ship from sinking as the Nomads collected maximum points, taking their tally to 25 from ten games.

As for the visitors, the defeat saw them maintaining their third position with 22 points from eleven games.

Madinga was voted man of the match.