KB’s Daisi sinks Bullets

…As Bankers win

TNM Super League defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, have let their gap with table toppers Kamuzu Barracks widen to eight points following a 1-0 disappointing defeat to the league leaders.

A lone goal from Ndaona Daisi was enough for Bullets to be defeated by the soldiers in the match played on Saturday afternoon at Civo Stadium in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

The People’s Team who are coming from a defeat to Mlatho Mponela were hopeful that collecting six points from the Central Region would be possible as the title defence continues.

Calisto Pasuwa’s men who are expected to travel to Dedza Stadium tomorrow (Sunday) to meet Masters Security are fourth on the league’s log table with 18 points with five matches remaining to wrap up the first round.

The soldiers are topping the standings with 26 points as they have played one game more than the defending champions.

Elsewhere, Khuda Muyaba and Michael Tete were on target as Silver Strikers thumped relegation threatened side, Dwangwa United, 2-1 at Silver Stadium.

The victory leaves the Bankers fifth on the standings with 18 points from nine matches and they have a chance of going up to third on Sunday if they win their scheduled encounter against the Malawi Police Service side, Blue Eagles, at Nankhaka Stadium at Area 30 in the country’s headquarters.

While Dwangwa are second from the bottom with eight points and are remaining with just three matches to wind up the first half of the league.