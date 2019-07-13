Civil Sporting edge Mzuni

Civil Sporting beat Mzuni 2-1 in a tight TNM Super League encounter on Saturday.

Fletcher Bandawe scored the winner for Civil after the two sides were tied 1-1 at the end of the first half.

The Lilongwe based side opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Blessings Tembo beat two defenders before being fouled inside the Mzuni box. Bandawe made no mistake from 12 yards.

Minutes later, Mzuni were also awarded a penalty when Collin Nkhulambe was fouled. Nkhulambe took it to equalize for the hosts.

Five minutes after half time, Bandawe put Civil back in front when he scored his second of the match.

After the match, team manager for Civil Gabriel Chirwa said they didn’t play their usual game.

“We are happy because we managed to win the game although we didn’t play well due to condition of the ground it’s too much bumpy.

“On tomorrow’s, game it is another tough one since Moyale is another good side,” said Chirwa.

On his part, Coach for Mzuni Gilbert Chirwa said: “No one can be blamed here, we are going back to see where we went wrong. I am sure next time we will do better.”

Mzuni are still bottom of the log table with 6 points from 8 games while Civil are 7th with 15 points from 10 games.

On Sunday Civil Sporting will play Moyale Barracks at the Mzuzu stadium.