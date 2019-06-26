Times, Zodiak allowed to cover Malawi election case

The Constitutional Court in Lilongwe has given Times and Zodiak permission to cover the Malawi election case.

This has been confirmed by UTM Party Spokesperson Chidanti Malunga who was in court today.

Malunga said that the court has allowed Times Media Group and Zodiak to be covering proceedings live but only on radio.

When asked if the party’s president Saulos Chilima will be attending court proceedings, Malunga said Chilima has other issues which need his attention as well hence he may not be showing up at the court frequently.

After the morning session, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) General Secretary Eisenhower Mkaka said the party’s lawyers have asked court to rule that the ballot papers for the May 21 elections should not be in the hands of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) or Malawi Police Service until the final determination of the case.

MCP and UTM dragged MEC and President Peter Mutharika to court over the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.

The two argue that the result of the election was affected by irregularities, especially the use of correction fluid to doctor results.