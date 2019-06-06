Sky Sports accused of racism over Chelsea poll

Twitter has accused Sky Sports News of racism for running a poll aimed at choosing the greatest Chelsea FC player of the Premier League era. The poll ignored the Blues’ black Titans such as Didier Drogba.

The list contains John Terry, Chelsea’s iconic captain, leader, legend. Frank Lampard, the club’s top scorer of all time with 211 goals makes the list together with the maestro, Eden Hazard.

Gianfranco Zola, voted Chelsea’s greatest player ever in 2003, also makes the list of 4 Blues icons.

Conspicuously missing on the poll are other Premier League era titans noticeably black players such as Drogba, Michael Essien, Claude Makélélé, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Twitter reacted by accusing Sky Sports News of racism slated at whitewashing Chelsea legacy which can hardly be mentioned without its black players like Drogba who is the club’s 4th all-time top goalscorer.

Sky has not responded to the accusations.

Albeit missing on the list, Drogba has been trending as the tweetdom poured on Sky Sports News.

POLL! Who is the greatest Chelsea player of the PL era? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 6, 2019

You only posted White Europeans aye? Well you know it’s Didier Yves Drogba Tébily! pic.twitter.com/WAYp6B1rcU — Chris (@Ngaruthi) June 6, 2019

So Drogba doesn’t qualify, only white people do???? What did Hazard win decisively https://t.co/jGWr8zmOyJ — mshoshaphansi (@Cyvem) June 6, 2019