Recent News
TNM
You are at: » » Sky Sports accused of racism over Chelsea poll

Sky Sports accused of racism over Chelsea poll

0
By on Sports

Twitter has accused Sky Sports News of racism for running a poll aimed at choosing the greatest Chelsea FC player of the Premier League era. The poll ignored the Blues’ black Titans such as Didier Drogba.

The list contains John Terry, Chelsea’s iconic captain, leader, legend. Frank Lampard, the club’s top scorer of all time with 211 goals makes the list together with the maestro, Eden Hazard.

Gianfranco Zola, voted Chelsea’s greatest player ever in 2003, also makes the list of 4 Blues icons.

Conspicuously missing on the poll are other Premier League era titans  noticeably black players such as Drogba, Michael Essien, Claude Makélélé, and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Twitter reacted by accusing Sky Sports News of racism  slated at whitewashing Chelsea legacy which can hardly be mentioned without its black players like Drogba who is the club’s 4th all-time top goalscorer.

Sky has not responded to the accusations.

After ninety-nine thousand and twenty seven votes, Frank Lampard won the race with 55 percent. Hazard, who is reportedly joining Real Madrid this summer, came second with 22 percent.

Albeit missing on the list, Drogba has been trending as the tweetdom poured on Sky Sports News.

Share.