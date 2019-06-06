Police shoot two, arrest 19 MCP supporters

A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporter suffered injuries after police fired at the party followers to stop them from protesting on Thursday.

The MCP supporter identified as Saad Muhajila was reportedly shot by police and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

A woman was also reportedly injured after being shot in the leg by the law enforcers.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has since confirmed that they have arrested Lilongwe City Centre Member of Parliament Alfred Jiya and 18 Malawi Congress Party supporters for being involved in the demonstrations.

The MCP supporters gathered at their party’s headquarters to prepare for the ‘Mutharika must fall protests’ but were disturbed by the law enforcers who fired teargas canisters into the compound.

The protesters want President Peter Mutharika – who was declared winner of last month’s disputed presidential election – to step down and let the country hold fresh polls.

MCP has already launched a legal challenge against results of the May 21 presidential election saying polling staff were using tipp-ex to change results in favour of Mutharika.

The Malawi Electoral Commission declared Mutharika winner of the May 21 elections with 38 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera got 35 percent while UTM president Saulos Chilima came third after managing to secure 20 percent.