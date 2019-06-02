Battle of Titans:  Ben Phiri, Nankhumwa and Zikhale in race for Speaker of Parliament

Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Kondwani Nankhumwa and Ben Phiri as well as Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are set to battle it out for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

Nankhumwa who is DPP vice president for the South and also led the party’s campaign for the May 21 elections is favourite to get the position.

His bid is strengthened by DPP’s majority in the House. The party has 62 MPs. The DPP will also derive strength from independent Members Parliament as well as the 10 MPs belonging to United Democratic Front.

Nankhumwa, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Central, faces competition for the Speaker position from within the party as President Peter Mutharika’s former aide Phiri is also eyeing the post.

Phiri is legislator for Thyolo Central and is also the DPP director elections.

According to reports, the Malawi Congress Party which has the second highest number of MPs in the House will field newly elected MP for Nkhatabay South Ken Zikhale Ng’oma.

The MCP has 55 members in the House and will also rely on some independent MPs as well as People’s Party legislators.

Election of the Speaker will take place in June after swearing in ceremony of MPs. The MPs will also choose first deputy and second deputy speakers.