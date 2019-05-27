MHRC condemns election related violence

The Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has condemned incidents of election related violence recorded over the past days.

The rights body said on Sunday it was disturbed with reported cases of electoral violence in some parts of the country.

MHRC, in particular, expressed concern with the conduct of suspected Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Mponela and Lilongwe where the MCP supporters perpetrated violence against supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the general public.

“MHRC wishes to condemn such violence in strongest terms advising the MCP leadership to appeal to its followers and supporters to refrain from any form of violence,” the body said in a statement.

It called upon the MCP leadership to condemn the acts of violence saying peace is a right and a precondition for any sustainable development.

The incidents of political violence occurred after reports showed that President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party has won the 21 May presidential elections.

Currently, the Malawi Electoral Commission is yet to announce results of the polls because of an injunction obtained by MCP. The party claims that the elections were marred by irregularities hence there should be a vote recount.