Sanga tells DPP’s ‘lost sheep’ to return

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary aspirant for Mzuzu City Kenneth Sanga launched his intensive campaign on Friday with a call to former members of the party who defected to other political parties to return.

Sanga held a rally at Zolozolo Full Primary School in Mzuzu on Friday.

“I am here for the lost sheep of DPP. All those who defected to other Parties, welcome them back and let them form their own committees and get some Party cloth and T-shirts. The Party is like a church it is never too full,” Sanga said.

Referring to the recent European Intelligence Unit Report which tipped President Candidate Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to win the May 21 Tripartite Elections, Sanga beckoned Mzuzu residents to vote for an all-DPP team in Mzuzu City in the May 21 Tripartite Elections to ensure that development efforts are continued smoothly.

Said Sanga: “The European Intelligence Unit has said that President Professor Peter Mutharika will win these elections. Can the Europeans lie to us? Why would they cheat us. So you must vote for President Peter Mutharika as President and me as Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City and vote for Mr Saka as Councillor for Zolozolo East.

“Vote for all DPP leaders here in Mzuzu so that development projects can easily be brought to Mzuzu and to Zolozolo,” Sanga said.

Sanga also promised to improve health service delivery in the entire City by lobbying for more clinics to be constructed in every location.

He also took time bite into opposition presidential candidates Dr Saulos Chilima whom he accused of betrayal.

“UTM and MCP say that they will take over Government on 21 May, where will we be, are we just going to give the Government to them while lying down?

“Do not vote for Saulos Chilima, he is a traitor. After serving the President for three years in the fourth year he turns to call the President senseless. He is a traitor who has paid off evil for the good that was done to him,” Sanga said.

The DPP Regional Governor also promised to assist the community in Zolozolo to complete some school blocks at the Primary school in line with an earlier request by Senior Block Leader in the Ward, David Harawa.

Harawa asked the DPP-led Government to assist the community with resources to complete works on a community-led expansion project at the School.

“We at Zolozolo FP School have built a school block as a community, we asked the Government to give us some iron sheets and they gave us the iron sheets but we need two more school blocks. We are asking the Government to help us complete this school, the plaster and floor and we would have the Blocks completed,” said Harawa.

The rally also saw 9 people defecting from United Transformation Movement (UTM) to the DPP.

Meanwhile, as the DPP campaign heats up with intense rallies across the North, all roads lead to the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Tuesday where three presidential running mates; Mohammad Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party, Michael Usi of UTM and Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front face- off to sell their agendas to voters in the North through a public debate.