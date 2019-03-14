Man nabbed for blocking Chimulirenji

Police in Ntcheu district have arrested a 29 year old man for blocking Democratic Progressive Party presidential running mate Evertone Chimulilenji.

According to a police report seen by this publication, the suspect identified as Phillip Goya, of Kansapato, T/A. Ganya in the district committed the crime on Tuesday, March 12.

Ntcheu police say Chimulirenji who is also Member of Parliament for Ntcheu North East Constituency and Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Development was a guest of honor at a football trophy final at Namitengo Primary School ground between Mwaiwadza and Spider football teams.

It is reported that the two teams refused to play the game because they were demanding jerseys which were not on the plan.

Chimulirenji tried to convince them to play and promised them that the jerseys will come later but the two teams resisted.

Then, the Group Village Headman Zande told the legislator to present the awards to the third and fourth placed teams which accepted and were given K200,000.

However, at around 1730 hours, as Chimulirenji was about to leave the place, police received information that members of the two finalists blocked the road by using trees, big stones and they dug the road.

Upon reaching the place at distance of about 100 metres, Chimulirenji and the police found the road blocked and managed to remove the barriers whereby his body guards fired bullets in the air to scare people.

Goya was arrested at the scene and is expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of Likely to Cause Breach of Peace but police says the matter is still under investigation.