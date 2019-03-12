Porn block: Free porn website ban to commence soon

X-rated websites will soon be automatically blocked by all internet providers, with users having to verify their age before they can proceed.

X-rated websites will soon be automatically blocked by all internet providers, with users having to verify their age before they can proceed.

Users will be automatically blocked from using free sites like PornHub and YouPorn, unless they can prove their age.

Age-appropriate content This automatic block, introduced under the Digital Economy Act 2017, is being put in place in an attempt to prevent children from seeing inappropriate content.

The Act states that commercial providers of pornographic content should have age verification checks on their websites, in order to prevent children from viewing explicit images and videos. Proof of age The terms of the Digital Economy Act 2017 state that online commercial pornography services which can be accessed from the UK must use an age verification system.

Mindgeek, the company that owns Pornhub and YouPorn, has developed a system called AgeID. From the beginning of April, users will be redirected to a non-pornographic page, where they will then be asked to enter their email address and password. Users will then have to verify their age using a driver’s license, passport or credit card.

Source: iNews