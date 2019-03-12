Former Nomads player Khumbo Ng’ambi joins Moyale

Former Be Forward Wanderers striker Khumbo Ng’ambi has joined Northern Region Super League side Moyale Barracks.

The move comes after Wanderers released Ng’ambi at the end of the 2018 season.

Ng’ambi featured for Moyale in Karonga over the weekend when the soldiers won the North Bonanza.

Moyale Barracks officials refused to comment on the matter saying the technical panel is still assessing all players and trials are not yet over.

But a reliable source from Moyale told Malawi24 that Ng’ambi has already joined the club and will wear the Moyale Jersey in the 2019 season.

Ng’ambi was an influential player for Wanderers in the 2017 season where he saved the team by scoring crucial goals.