Moyale win North Bonanza

Moyale Barracks on Sunday beat Karonga United on penalties to win the North Super League Bonanza.

After a 2-2 draw, Moyale managed to score all five penalties but Karonga’s Gule Mwaisopa missed his club’s fifth penalty to give the Kaning’ina Soldiers the championship.

Moyale: bonanza winners

Moyale Barracks caretaker coach Victor Phiri congratulated his side for the win.

“It was a tough game and Karonga is a good side as they gave us a good game as well, but let me thank my boys for the win. I am sure 2019 is a year for Moyale,” said Phiri.

Mzuni finished third after beating Chitipa United 1-0 in a play-off.

Moyale walked away with K1 million for winning the bonanza while Karonga received K750,000.

Mzuni and Chitipa received K500,000, K250,000 respectively.

