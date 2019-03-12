Moyale win North Bonanza

Moyale Barracks on Sunday beat Karonga United on penalties to win the North Super League Bonanza.

After a 2-2 draw, Moyale managed to score all five penalties but Karonga’s Gule Mwaisopa missed his club’s fifth penalty to give the Kaning’ina Soldiers the championship.

Moyale Barracks caretaker coach Victor Phiri congratulated his side for the win.

“It was a tough game and Karonga is a good side as they gave us a good game as well, but let me thank my boys for the win. I am sure 2019 is a year for Moyale,” said Phiri.

Mzuni finished third after beating Chitipa United 1-0 in a play-off.

Moyale walked away with K1 million for winning the bonanza while Karonga received K750,000.

Mzuni and Chitipa received K500,000, K250,000 respectively.