Volleyball referee hopes course will benefit Malawi

One of Malawi’s Volleyball referees Trust Mtegha is back in the country after attending a week long Volleyball referee course in Zambia which he says will benefit Malawi.

The course was held in Lusaka’s Olympic Youth Development Centre and it was organized by Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) with technical support from the World Volleyball Governing body, Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB).

Speaking to Malawi24 upon arrival from Zambia, Mtegha said the course was an eye opener since it was an entry point for Volleyball refereeing.

“This is an entry point for Volleyball refereeing since we covered all about Volleyball and after some years, I can apply for an International Referee Candidate Course where one becomes an international referee.

“I am the only one who participated from Malawi and it was self-sponsored but Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) had to facilitate the course on my behalf because I could not strike a deal with Zambia,” he explained.

He added that the course will also benefit Malawi as a country in terms of Volleyball development.

“Malawi as a country will benefit in different ways as there are various changes in Volleyball that we are yet to embrace and this means that we are still lagging behind. There are also some rules we do in Malawi which are either wrong or outdated so after attending this course, I will share with all the key stakeholders so that we move together with the world in as far as the game of Volleyball is concerned,” he concluded.

By attending this course, Mtegha is now a certified FIVB recognized National Referee.

Apart from being Volleyball’s referee, Mtegha is an assistant coach for Mipuniro Spikers Volleyball Club and he once served as a General Secretary for Central Region Volleyball League from 2015 to 2018.