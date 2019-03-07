Airtel Top 8 quarter-finals: Silver Strikers face Wanderers, Karonga United meet TN Stars

…as Mzuni FC date Civil Sporting, Kamuzu Barracks play Masters Security FC…

Silver Strikers FC will play Be Forward Wanderers in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Airtel Top 8 Cup following a draw which was conducted by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and Airtel Malawi Limited on Thursday at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The two teams were the first to reach the finals of the competition in the 2017 where the Bankers triumphed through penalties to become the first team to win the cup.

Now two years later, the two teams will face each other in the quarterfinals, with the Bankers hosting the Nomads in the first leg before the return leg at Kamuzu Stadium.

Newly promoted TN Stars will lock horns with Karonga United while Mzuni FC will play Civil Sporting Club.

The other quarter-final fixture will see Kamuzu Barracks playing host to Masters Security FC.

Defending champions Blue Eagles will not be able to defend their cup following their failure to finish in the top eight in the just ended season while Super League winners Nyasa Big Bullets will not participate after they were barred on disciplinary grounds and they have since been replaced by TN Stars who finished on 9th position.

This means that Wanderers is the only side representing Southern Region.

The competition will run from April to June this year.

The cup will be played on a home and away basis where away goal and goal aggregates rules shall apply in the quarter-finals only while the semi-finals and final shall be played on knockout basis in single fixtures.

The winner will walk away with K15 million in prize money.