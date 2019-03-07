Malawi institutes Commission of Inquiry on genocide of persons with albinism

The Malawi Government has announced of a special commission of inquiry into the unprecedented wave of attacks on persons with albinism in the country.

According to a statement from the OPC, the commission has from this 5th March until 30th April to conduct the investigation.

It is headed by retired Justice Robert Chinangwa.

Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe, activist Abigail Dzimadzi, Grace Massah come as members.

The OPC has also named Paramount Chief Kawinga, George Jobe, Hilda Soko and Brenda Vokhiwa Kapenda as other members.

The announcement comes as people with albinism in Malawi are staying a vigil in Lilongwe urging the Peter Mutharika led government to employ what they say are necessary measures to tame down killings, abductions and attacks on them.

There have been brutal killings recently of people with albinism.

The Mutharika regime has been slammed by CSOs and the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi- Apam for being passive towards the situation.

The situation got worse when one key suspect into the murder of a person with albinism died in police custody a few weeks ago.

