Chikomeni meets Nankhumwa ahead of elections

Presidential hopeful Ras Chikomeni Chirwa yesterday held talks with Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa confirmed about the meeting through his Facebook page. He did not reveal what they discussed but said the talks were fruitful.

“Today I had an audience with Ras Chikomeni David Chirwa, his running mate Myness Cathleen Kayange, Ras Ray Harawa and other influential members of the Rastafarian community. The meeting was very fruitful,” he said.

Commenting on the meeting, People’s Party parliamentary aspirant Gerald Kampanikiza wondered why opposition parties did not approach Chikomeni considering his popularity during presentation of nomination papers.

“If only Ras Chikomeni was to be approached by one of the opposition parties it could have made a big surprise with tens of thousands of people attending a rally at Masintha, Nyambadwe, and Mzuzu upper stadium after announcing that Ras Chikomeni will be in attendance,” he said.

Chikomeni wanted to stand as an independent presidential candidate in the 2019 elections but the Malawi Electoral Commission rejected his nomination papers saying the candidate did not pay nomination fees and failed to get the necessary signatures.

He then took MEC to court saying that the K2 million nomination fee MEC is too exorbitant for most Malawians and it means that only people who are rich can contest for the presidency.

However, the High Court in Blantyre threw out Chikomeni’s application.