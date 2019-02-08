Devotion: Walk by faith

2 Cor 5:7 “For we walk by faith, not by sight.”

In Faith, we ignore all the observable signs and we go by the Word of God.We go by the unseen.

The observable signs can deceive because they are temporal. Therefore dont spend much time observing signs whether something is working or not. Stick and go by what the Word says and that’s enough. As the signs may change, the Word of God remains intact.

2 Cor 4:18 “while we don’t look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

When God told the Israelites that the land of giants was theirs, there was no physical sign that Israel would defeat the giants.Humanly looking, the giants had an upper advantage over them.

For instance the giants were fighting battles at home ground whereas the Israelites were coming from Egypt and were in a sort of away game.

The giants had enough rest at home whereas Israel was too tired with the journey to fight the battles. The giants had enough training in camps and barracks whereas Israel was occupied with the journey. However the Word of God prevailed over the observable signs.

Same as David and Goliath.Humanly speaking, Goliath had all the physical advantages of defeating David but David didnt walk by sight but by the Faith in Word of God and he prevailed. Avoid using signs and observable features.

Use the Word of God. Observation of signs will make you sit down and do nothing.The Faith of God in His Word makes you move.

Eccle 11:4-5 “He who observes the wind won’t sow; and he who regards the clouds won’t reap. As you don’t know what is the way of the wind, nor how the bones grow in the womb of her who is with child; even so you don’t know the work of God who does all.”

God doesnt intend to give any physical signs in our generation except His Word which is enough to keep us going. Mar 8:12 “He sighed deeply in his spirit, and said, “Why does this generation seek a sign? Most certainly I tell you, no sign will be given to this generation.” We are a chosen generation and therefore we operate under faith and non observable signs.

Confession:

I walk by faith and not by sight or signs. I will always stick to the Word of God and am a winner now and always. I am a success and will remain such through the Word of God. In Jesus Name.Amen

