Malawi Defence Force soldier impregnates girl, 14

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Captain based at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe has impregnated his 14-year-old house maid.

In a recorded phone interview with the girl and her mother, the soldier identified as Captain Chilije admitted to impregnating the teenager.

In the audio, the MDF soldier appears to be persuading the girl to terminate the pregnancy and warns the mother to make sure the issue does not reach his bosses to avoid “worsening the situation”.

He also claimed that the law favours children in such issues hence the matter should be dealt with between the two families.

The soldier added that he was in Salima at the time of the call but told the girl and her mother he would properly deal with the matter when he gets back to Lilongwe.

During the call, the girl could be heard crying saying she was feeling dizzy due to the pregnancy.

This is coming at a time when Malawi Government and other organisations are lobbying to ensure that girls are kept in school and are not subjected to sexual abuse.

In Malawi, sexual abuse of a minor is called defilement and attracts a maximum of 14 year jail term.

Meanwhile, Malawians have called on authorities to make sure the girl gets justice.

“In my thoughts is a 14-year old girl. She was working as a domestic servant for a captain in the Malawi Defence Force. Her boss has made her pregnant. I have an audio in which the man is trying to persuade the girl to abort. Will she find justice?,” said social commentator Onjezani Kenani.