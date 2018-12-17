I am ready to rule Malawi – Atupele Muluzi

With only five months to go to May 2019 tripartite elections, opposition United Democratic Front-UDF says is ready to form next government in 2019.

Speaking at a rally held at Chigumula ground in Nkhotokota on Sunday,UDF president Atupele Muluzi urged people to rally behind the party and vote for it so that it addresses various problems facing malawians at the moment.

Muluzi said people in the country need not to be mislead that UDF is over, but rather his silence was a calculative move to study the playing ground and see how best the party can bring itself to victory come May 2019.

“In 2014 I was the youngest presidential candidate and most people looked down upon me, but am older now and I know what is needed to transform people’s lives in the country”.

The UDF leader further said his working with DPP government is a clear sign of maturity as despite being in different parties, leaders can work together for the betterment of the country.

On allegations that the party is partnering with other parties, both UDF leader and the party secretary general Kandi Padambo dismissed the claims.

“We are going indepedent as UDF alone and we are not in any plans to go into coalition with any party”, Padambo said.

Recently a Chancellor College survey hinted that if opposition parties can form an alliance, they can easily defeat the rulling Democratic Progressive Party-DPP in the forthcoming elections.