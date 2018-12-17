Divisions in DPP over disputed primary elections

Divisions have ensued in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Chikwawa North Constituency following the party’s decision to endorse Owen Chomanika as the winner of disputed primary elections after former Energy and Mining Minister Grain Malunga pulled out.

Following the endorsement, some representatives of the area and zone committee members on Sunday marched to Malunga’s residence at Thabwa trading centre to persuade him to stand as an independent candidate.

Speaking during an interview, one of the committee members David Makala wondered why DPP resolved that Owen Chomanika should represent the party as an MP when the primary elections were postponed.

“It would have been better if the party was to resolve the disagreements on the number of delegates to vote at the primary elections that led to the postponement and conduct flesh elections.

“We feel surprised with the decision. We feel Mr. Grain Malunga has been robbed by the party to stand under its ticket, so we are supporting him to stand as an independent candidate,” said Makala.

DPP district Governor for Chikwawa Charles Makiyi confirmed that some committee members of the party have declared their support to Grain Malunga.

Makiyi who nevertheless said he stand by the party’s decision confirmed that they agreed that party officials that conducted the primary elections in the constituency should come back to resolve the disagreements but they never did.

Efforts to get the party’s stand on the matter proved futile as the party spokesperson Honourable Nicholas Dausi said he needed more time before responding, when called again he never answered.

Former Energy and Mining Minster Malunga pulled out of DPP primary elections in October in Chikwawa North Constituency and wrote the party seeking a rerun.

Malunga however said he did not get response from the party regarding his concerns until he heard the party announcing that his competitor Chomanika was the winner of the primary elections.

Malunga said: “I have decided not to take the issue any further since the party has chosen its candidate. I know the party, they also did the same to me in 2014. As for me, I have bowed to the wishes of the people to stand as an independent candidate.”