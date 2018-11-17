Malawians asked to maintain peace

Government has urged Malawians to maintain peace regardless of their political or religious affiliations ahead of the 2019 elections.

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara said this on Tuesday during a peace conference in Lilongwe held under the theme “Peaceful Coexistence for Sustainable Development”.

Muhara said Malawians need to live as brothers and sisters for the betterment of every citizen.

He added that government has been at the forefront promoting peace in the country through among other things formulation of policies such as National Peace Policy.

“We want to ensure that peace exist in this country starting from the community, district up to national level.

"We want to ensure that peace exist in this country starting from the community, district up to national level.

"We are therefore urging the Malawi Police Service that whenever there is violence, the cause of that violence must be investigated and perpetrators brought to book without fear or favour," he said.

Stakeholders at the conference especially opposition political parties condemned the Malawi Police for failing to investigate cases of violence members of opposition parties.