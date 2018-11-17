JTI hopes Tobacco Bill will not be delayed

Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Malawi has expressed hope that the Tobacco Bill will be not be delayed.

During the forthcoming parliamentary sitting, the Joint Parliamentary Committee of Agriculture and Irrigation; Commerce and Industry; Legal Affairs; Natural Resources and Commission and Statutory Authorities will present a report on the Tobacco Industry Bill.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Wednesday, JTI Corporate Affairs Director Limbani Kakhome said as stakeholders in the tobacco industry they participated and added input on the legislation.

Kakhome added that they have been working with government on the bill and consultations have been going well for a long time and there is hope that the act will not be delayed.

“Malawi has reached that position where the world is looking at us to say how quickly can we move to compete with others not only in terms of producing good quality tobacco but to be in same line with others,” he explained.

Kakhome went on to say that they want to deal with issues of child labour and climate change in the tobacco industry in order to make sure that Malawi is in the same line with other countries.

According to Kakhome, JTI Malawi has also been conducting awareness campaigns to ensure that contract growers have knowledge on the legislation.

He said the campaign has brought positive results due to the high turnout of the farmers.

Speaking on the same, lawyer Khumbo Soko said the Tobacco Bill will secure the interest of the farmers and ensure that they are benefiting from their crop.